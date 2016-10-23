Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed warned brick-kiln owners of serious action if they flout any Labour Department norms and exploit the gullible migrant labourers.

At a review meeting with the officials here on Saturday, the Collector wanted the brick kiln owners to shift the labourers to their native State if they are not interested to work, and warned them of serious action if they resort to attacking labourers, demanding them to work. Instructing the Labour Department authorities to take all measures for providing proper accommodation to the migrant labourers at worksites, he said that they should have good spacious rooms with ventilation, illuminations, water and separate toilets for men and women.

Directing the brick kiln owners to collect the licences from the Labour Department, he informed the owners to provide salaries to the migrant labourers through bank account only. He said that the kiln owners should ensure insurance coverage from the Labour Department by providing a premium of Rs. 62 per person. The Labour Department officials were informed to collect all the details of migrant labourers and their children. Instructing the authorities to ensure that the labourers work for only eight hours a day, he said that women labourers should not be deployed in work from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The migrant labourers should be issued necessary identity cards, he said. There should not be any employment of child labourers in the industry, he said.

The Collector directed the authorities to provide worksite education to children below five years of age of the migrant labourers. The Medical Department was instructed to conduct frequent medical camps at the worksite.