Four youngsters met a watery grave when the tractor they were travelling in fell into a roadside open well, after hitting a motorcycle at Duddenapally village of Saidapur mandal, about 40 km from here late on Friday night.

The two policemen, who were on the motorcycle escaped with minor injuries.

Police said Kathula Shiva (22) of Bommanapalli village of Chigurumamidi mandal had purchased a new tractor and hosted a party for his friends Santosh Kumar, B. Raju and K. Srikanth in Duddenapally village.

The accident occurred while they were returning to their village in an inebriated condition. Panicked tractor driver, after hitting the bike, lost control and swerved vehicle to his left plunging it into the irrigation well. Saidapur Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajender and constable Zuber sustained injuries.

A crane was brought to the spot in the early hours of Saturday. Attempts were on to retrieve the bodies from beneath the overturned tractor.