Activists owing allegiance to political parties, Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and others stage a demonstration

Kallur town observed bandh on Wednesday in response to a call given by the ‘all-party’ mandal committee in pursuit of its demand for formation of Kallur revenue division.

Traders voluntarily downed their shutters in support of the bandh in the mandal headquarters town. Hotels, petrol bunks and other business establishments remained closed till late in the afternoon. Activists owing allegiance to various political parties and people from different walks of life staged a demonstration in the mandal headquarters town demanding revenue divisional status to Kallur.

Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and others participated. Addressing the protesters, the speakers reiterated their demand for upgradation of Kallur mandal headquarters into a revenue division as part of the proposed reorganisation of the district. They vowed to continue their agitation in a democratic way till the government makes a formal announcement on creation of a new revenue division with Kallur as its headquarters.

