Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said that Kaleswaram project being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 25,000 crore would address drought in Telangana for ever. He said that Godavari water would be brought to Siddipet by next year.

Addressing a gathering at Nanganoor on Tuesday after participating in various development programmes, Mr. Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is a great visionary and is taking the State on the path of progress.

“We have spent about Rs. 2,500 crore for improving power supply in the State. About 10,000 megawatt power is ready for supply for the season. Nine-hour power is being supplied in the State and it would be continued even in rabi season. Additional power lines are laid for about 2,000 kilometres,” said Mr. Rao.