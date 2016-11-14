Melodious:Ismailbhai Jath from Kutch, Gujarat, playing the jodiya-pava wind instument, at Kala Ashram in Adilabad on Sunday.— Photo: S. Harpal Singh

The Kala Vishwa Darshanam, a festival to showcase folk traditions from Telangana and elsewhere in the country, ended at Adilabad’s Kala Ashram on Sunday, with musicians from Kutch playing their unique wind and string instruments. The musicians played the jodiya-pava twin flutes and the Surda string instrument.

Ismailbhai Jath from Bhuj played the jodiya-pava, which consists of a male and a female flute. He also played both folk and classical tunes on it.

Usmanbhai Jath, also from Bhuj, played the Surda whose origins can be traced to Baluchistan. He was supported on tabla by his compatriot Sultanbhai Meer.

The artistes, who had performed at the three-day festival, were felicitated in a traditional way. A meeting of karigar panchayat was also held during the day.