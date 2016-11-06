In an effort to empower the local community to effectively tackle the dengue menace, the district administration has conducted ‘Kala Jatha’ at Ravinuthala, one of the villages hard hit by dengue in Bonakal mandal, on Saturday evening.

Cultural troupes from various parts of the district performed a wide array of folk art events highlighting the importance of sanitation in combating the mosquito menace and controlling the spread of vector borne diseases.

The folk artistes staged street plays on anti-larval and vector control measures like removal of stagnant water and unused items, including discarded tyres and tubes, from the surroundings.

A host of officials, including the District Malaria Officer A Rambabu, the local body elected representatives and others participated in the awareness campaign.

Awareness rally

In a separate programme, the local NSS activists took out an awareness rally in Govindapuram village in the same mandal.

The student volunteers highlighted the importance of active involvement of local community in controlling mosquito menace and keeping the vector borne diseases at bay.

Meanwhile, some 13 patients with fever were admitted to the Primary Health Centre in Bonakal on Saturday. Special medical teams continued to offer diagnostic and medical services to the needy in the PHC as well as sub-health centres in the dengue affected villages in Bonakal mandal.