NEGLIGENCE:SRSP Kakatiya Canal carrying 6,500 cusecs of water breached at Manala village in Karimnagar district on Tuesday. (Right) An SC Colony in Myadampalli village under a sheet of water due to the breach.-Photo: By Arrangement

The SRSP Kakatiya Canal D-56 carrying 6,500 cusecs of water to the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) Reservoir got breached at Manala village of Mallial mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Following heavy rains and huge flow of water in the canal, the canal which was not repaired, got breached inundating an SC Colony in Myadampalli village and caused heavy loss to the standing crops in several hundreds of acres in Manala and Myadampalli villages.

Irrigation tanks filled

Besides, it filled several irrigation tanks in the nearby villages forcing the villagers to open the sluice gates.

The low-lying SC Colony was completely submerged in the flood waters and all the 200 families were relocated at Peddamma Temple and the district authorities opened a temporary relief relief camp for the families whose houses were submerged.

Choppadandi MLA B. Shoba rushed to the spot and alerted the Irrigation authorities and informed Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao about it. The Minister in turn instructed the SRSP authorities to stop release of waters from the project into the Kakatiya Canal so that the breach could be repaired.

Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender also rushed to the spot and instructed the authorities to close the breach on a war-footing after the flow recedes on Wednesday.

Assistance

He also instructed the district authorities to provide immediate assistance of 20 kgs of rice to each family and Rs. 3,800 cash. Jagtial Sub-Collector Sashank, SRSP Executive Engineer Rajeshwara Reddy and others visited the spot.

Standing crops in several hundreds of acres in Manala, Myadampalli villages damaged