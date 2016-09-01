Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari assured the contract lecturers working at the Government Junior Colleges that their services would be regularised and other demands would also be solved soon.

While talking to the contract lecturers at Pitlam mandal headquarters during his tour in Jukkal Assembly constituency, on Wednesday, Mr. Srihari who is holding the Education portfolio sought to assuage their feelings saying that the Government was committed to its promise.

“It is seized of the matter and soon you will be hearing the good news”, he said.

Contract Lecturers’ Association State vice-president Gangadhar and other leaders Srinivas and Shivakumar were among those who met the Deputy Chief Minister.