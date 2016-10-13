Warangal with a population of 30 lakhs was divided into five new districts

The newly created Warangal Rural district will be developed in agriculture and industrial sectors, said Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari.

He inaugurated the new district on Tuesday. He appealed to the officials to work with dedication and commitment to ensure speedy development of the newly-created districts.

Drinking water

The Deputy Chief Minister said that all the mandals in the district were getting drinking water through S.R.S. Project.

In addition, with the presence of lakes like Pakhal, Chalivagu reservoir, Madannapet, Konraopeta cheruvu, there are abundant water resources for irrigation.

Textile park

“With a textile park coming up in Sangem mandal, the district will develop on the industrial front also,” Mr. Srihari said.

Former Joint Collector of Warangal Prashant Jeevan Patil, took charge as the Collector of Warangal rural district.

The Deputy Chief Minister called upon the officials of all the departments to work with renewed enthusiasm to address the issues of the people.

Opening ceremony

New districts – Warangal Urban, Bhupalpalli (Jayashankar district), Jangaon, and Mahabubabad also came into existence from Tuesday. Grand opening ceremonies were held on the occasion.

Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary, Council Chairman Swamy Goud and Minister A. Chandulal attended the inaugural ceremonies at Bhupalpalli, Jangaon and Mahabubabad respectively.

Smaller units

Addressing the gathering, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders said that smaller administrative units would help reap benefits faster and transparently.

The officials would have details ready and could reach out to people easily.

The erstwhile, Warangal district with a population of 30 lakh has been divided into five new districts.

The Warangal city police commissionerate would be the police headquarters for Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural and Jangaon districts.