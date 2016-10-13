Telangana State Civil Liberties Committee Joint Secretary and District President M. Kumara Swamy has demanded a judicial inquiry by a first class magistrate into the suicidal death of a youth in Manakondur following the alleged police high-handedness.

The civil liberties leader visited the government headquarters hospital here on Wednesday, where the body of the youth Sravan was brought for post-mortem. He consoled the bereaved family members. Expressing concern over the alleged police brutality in the name of friendly policing, he demanded registration of cases under section 302 of IPC against the SI and other constables responsible for thrashing of the youth.

He also demanded an ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakh to the bereaved family and employment to one of the family members.