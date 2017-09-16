Journalists told to strive for accuracy

High values: Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary addressing the journalists at a two day training programme in Warangal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M_Murali;M_Murali - M_Murali

Journalists were exhorted to uphold the values and strive for comprehensiveness and accuracy.

Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary and Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari addressing the journalists at a two-day training programme organized by Telangana Media Academy here said media played a key role in society. It contributed immensely during Indian Independence Movement and also during the recent separate Telangana movement. However, of late, undesirable trends were emerging in media with a section taking sides or showing biases.

Agreeing that the journalists were not happy lot owing to poor wages and job insecurity, they said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was aware of the problems facing the journalists. Be it health cards, accreditations and housing, the Chief Minister has been extending welfare measures to journalists as well.

Mr. Srihari thanked the journalists and said they helped shape his political career which he would never forget.

Academy Chairman A. Narayana urged the journalists to make optimum use of the training classes and sharpen their reporting skills. “When a journalist keeps updating his knowledge, he can prove himself to be relevant to the changing times,” he said.

Senior journalists — P. V. Kondal Rao, G. Keshavamurthy, G. Venkat, Waheed Gulshan, B. Lenin, P. Siva Kumar, Kuna Mahender, Manduva Ravinder Rao and others were present.