Collector D. Ronald Rose said Telangana stands for folk arts, and those who are in this service would be recognised.

Along with municipal chairman K. Rajanarsu, Mr. Rose inaugurated the Janapada Jatara at Siddipet on Monday.

It was a colourful event with artists performing different folk arts.

The folk arts that were showcased were Chindu, Yaksha Ganam, Budaga Jangalu, Batukamma, Bonala, Kappa-Kadapa, Saradagandlu, Sadhanasurlu, and Gangireddulu.