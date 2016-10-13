New assignment:IT and Municipal Minister K.Taraka Rama Rao greeting the Collector and SP in Rajanna Sircilla District on Tuesday.Photo.Thakur Ajay Pal Singh

The three new districts carved out of Karimnagar namely Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla, were formally inaugurated in the respective new district headquarters on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mahboob Ali had participated in the inauguration of the Jagtial district in Jagtial town in the presence of Nizamabad MP Kavitha, ZP chairperson Tula Uma, Chief Whip Koppula Eshwar, Jagtial legislator T Jeevan Reddy and Korutla legislator K Vidyasagar Rao and others. They inaugurated the Collector office and Superintendent of Police offices in the town. The new Collector Sharath and SP P Ananth Sharma assumed charges separately.

Rajanna district

Rajanna Sircilla district was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K Taraka Rama Rao in Sircilla along with Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Vemulawada legislator Ch Ramesh Babu and others. He inaugurated the Collector office at the CESS office and SP office at the existing Sircilla DSP office. Collector Krishna Bhaskar and SP Vishwajeeth took charge and participated in various programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that they would make Rajanna Sircilla district a model in the Telangana State. He informed the authorities to introduce biometric system in all government hospitals and digital classrooms in the government schools. He also promised to provide drinking water connections to all the households in the Rajanna district within one and half year under Mission Bhageeratha.

Peddapalli district

Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender inaugurated the Peddapalli district in the town in the presence of Peddapalli MP Balka Suman, local legislator D Manohar Reddy, former MP G Vivekanand, Irrigation Development Corporation chairman Eda Shankar Reddy and others. Collector Alugu Varshini assumed charge and participated in the programmes.