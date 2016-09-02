YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy will observe the death anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya on September 2. He will participate in the ‘rythu maha dharna’ before the Kadapa Collectorate on September 3, according to MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy would take part in the special prayers along with his family members at Idupulapaya at 7.30 a.m. Later, he would receive representations and interact with people at the guest house from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mr. Avinash Reddy said. He would also take part in a programme at Vempalli.

The YSRC chief would participate in a plantation drive being taken up from Pulivendula to Bestavaripalle at 2.30 p.m. Later, he would inspect the damaged groundnut crop at Yerripalle of Pulivendula mandal. He would also inaugurate an RO plant near CSI Church in Pulivendula and later visit his paternal uncle Y.S. Joseph Reddy’s house in Pulivendula at 4.30 p.m. On September 3, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy would participate in the maha dharna from 10.30 a.m. He would take part in a private programme at the house of MPTC member Ramana at Inti Obayapalle at 4.30 p.m. and later attend the reception of the marriage of YSRC leader Ramachandra Reddy in Pulivendula at 7 p.m.