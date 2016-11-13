Private hospitals use demonetised currency for clearing pending dues and paying in advance for purchase of medicines, material and equipment

With the Centre announcing the demonetization of high denomination currency notes, the pharmacy companies and medical agencies in the district in connivance with the doctors and financial consultants are reaping riches with the private hospitals placing bulk orders for the purchase of medicines and surgical equipments, among others.

Several private hospitals and nursing homes, who have amassed huge unaudited amounts, were exploring opportunities to convert their ‘black money’ into ‘white’ and accordingly purchasing large quantities of life-saving drugs and surgical kits apart from various hospital equipment on cash payment. Earlier, the medical shops, including those attached to the private hospitals, used to collect medicines from the pharmacy companies through medical agencies on credit.

Now, it is the other way round. The private hospitals were bringing pressure on medical agencies to collect cash for bulk orders to the tune of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh by each hospital. “Not only are our long pending dues being cleared by the private hospitals and nursing homes but also we are getting advance payment on orders for purchase of antibiotics, emergency medicines and surgical equipment worth several lakhs of rupees,” a representative of Karimnagar District Drugs and Chemists Association said.

Record sales

In Karimnagar town, there are over 100 medical agencies who were doing business of Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore per day. But, it crossed Rs 5 crore per day mark and peaked to touch Rs 8 crore per day, he said. There are more than 300 registered hospitals and some 500 medical shops and over 1,000 pharmacy companies’ representatives in Karimnagar district, mostly in Karimnagar town.

“Now the hospitals are not asking for any discounts for the purchase of medicines and placing the orders in bulk and paying hard cash,” a medical agency distributor explained.

Lok Satta district president N Srinivas said that they too had received information about the private hospitals resorting to bulk purchase of medicines from the medical agencies in the town. “It is evident that the doctors have links with pharmaceutical companies and prescribe only the medicines of that company,” he said and urged the government to expose the racket and encourage only prescription of generic medicines.