Realty is experiencing boom at the proposed headquarters of new districts to be carved soon. The number of two-wheelers outside the Sub Registrar's office denotes quantum increase in land transactions in Nirmal town.

“I will vote for Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) until I die,” declared the happy owner of a five-acre piece of land close to Nirmal town. His land which was purchased a few years back for Rs. 2 lakh was sold for a whopping Rs. 5 crore.

A resident of Adilabad town had purchased a house in one of Nirmal’s posh colonies for Rs. 36 lakh three years ago. He sold it for Rs. 1.42 crore a few days back.

In Mancherial town, a house plot on the town outskirts measuring 2,400 sq ft is quoted at Rs. 15 lakh though the going rate was only Rs. 5 lakh a few months ago. The government value of such a plot is about Rs. 2 lakh, while the Nirmal land is valued at about Rs. 5 lakh.

These instances indicate a realty boom which has been observed in the towns which would be headquarters of the proposed new districts, the Kumram Bheem and Nirmal, to be carved out of Adilabad soon. In contrast, realty in the headquarter town of the residual Adilabad has taken a severe beating since the announcement of reorganisation of districts was done. The quantum jump in the business of real estate had Mancherial registering 1,718 transactions, more than previous year's 5,816, and Nirmal registering nearly 500 transaction in excess of the 3,531 during the five month period ending August 2016. It has also brought some precious earnings for the government too by way of registration fee and stamp duty, the revenue being Rs. 28 crore against the Rs. 26 crore for the corresponding period last year.

The growth in revenue from Mancherial and Nirmal is 7.88 per cent and 13.17 per cent, respectively while the cumulative growth at all the 8 registration offices is about 5.5 per cent. Adilabad town has recorded a negative growth of 12 per cent during the period. In the month of August, transactions picked up at both the places to get an enhanced revenue of Rs. 5.2 crore from the Rs. 4.6 crore in the same month last year. On the contrary, Adilabad yielded a crore of rupees less revenue in August 2016 as it netted only Rs. 7.6 crore against the Rs. 8.6 crore in that month in 2015.

“The boom is artificial and only points out towards the circulation of black money in these towns. There is no way that properties are going to generate such a high income when the districts materialise,” opined an official in the Stamps and Registration department at Mancherial.