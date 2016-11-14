All ears:Minister for IT and Municipal K. T. Rama Rao interacting with Muncipal workers in Khammam on Sunday.— PHOTO: G.N.RAO

Proposal to create 50,000 sft office space within two years to create new employment opportunities, says Minister

The State Government proposes to set up an Information Technology (IT) Tower in Khammam, endowed with a vast pool of engineering graduates and entrepreneurs besides a sizeable NRI population, as part of its endeavour to spread IT to tier-2 and tier-3 cities of Telangana.

The proposed 50,000 sq ft IT Tower is expected to come up near the Industrial Estate in the town to facilitate IT-enabled back office operations and create employment opportunities for the local engineering graduates, Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao said unveiling the proposal. He was speaking at a public meeting organised to mark the launch of various developmental works worth Rs 78.50 crore under the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits here on Sunday.

Mr. Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building for KMC at an estimated cost of Rs. 11 crore at NSP Colony here. He also formally launched the Gollapadu Channel restoration works at an expenditure of Rs. 60 crore, the Lakkaram Tank beautification works with an outlay of Rs. 6 crore and Kalaniketan Junction-Allipuram road widening works at a cost of Rs. 1.50 crore in the town.

Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao, Khammam MP P. Srinivas Reddy, MLA P. Ajay Kumar and others were present.

New opportunities

Later, addressing a public meeting on the Mamata Medical College Road Mr. Rama Rao said the Telangana government is striving to optimally harness IT as a tool for the accelerated socio-economic development of the State. The IT Tower with 50,000 sq ft of space in Khammam would come up within two years to open new vistas of job opportunities for the engineering graduates and promote entrepreneurship in Khammam, known for its rich talent pool, said the IT Minister.

The TRS government has earned a niche for itself at the national-level for its implementation of development and welfare schemes even before reaching the halfway mark of its tenure, he said, reiterating that the Telangana Government will strive with renewed vigour to provide piped drinking water to some one crore households under the Mission Bhageeratha and create irrigation potential of one crore acres.

The Minister distributed pattas for 63 acres land totalling Rs 4.45 crore to the beneficiaries under the three acre land scheme for poor Dalit families on the occasion.