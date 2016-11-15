The Airports Authority of India on Monday clarified that it has no proposal to establish an airport at Adilabad, and the old airstrip on the outskirts of the district headquarters town belongs to the Indian Air Force.

In a communication sent to voluntary organisation Civil Society Adilabad, the AAI also stated that it has not received any proposal to establish an airport, and if the Telangana State government so desires it can approach the Ministry of Civil Aviation. “The communication came in the form of a reply to our grievance petition lodged with the Ministry of Civil Aviation on November 1,” revealed S.P. Pataskar of Civil Society. “This removes the confusion with regards to an airport being established here.”

A few weeks ago in a communication sent to Adilabad MP G. Nagesh, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had also replied in the negative with regards to receiving any request to establish an airport at Adilabad. The MP had written to him seeking clarity on the same.

It may be recalled that the IAF had proposed to establish a full-fledged Air Force Station in and around the old aerodrome here. Though an extent of about 1,592 acres of land has been identified to be acquired for the purpose, nothing has come of the proposal so far.

