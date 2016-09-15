Tension gripped Kondajutoor village in Panyam mandal as irate villagers hurled slippers and plastic chairs at Dr. S. Santhiram, chairman of the Santhiram Educational Institutions and officials, at a public hearing in the Zilla Parishad high school premises on Wednesday, opposing his moves to set up a nano-chemical unit in the village.

As Dr. Santhiram got into Nandyal RDO Sudhakar Reddy's car with the help of security personnel to escape the attack, villagers pelted stones and damaged the glasspanes of the RDO's car. Neither District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan nor other officials could convince the villagers, who vehemently opposed the move to set up the factory in their village.

The villagers alleged that the public meeting was a farce and an eyewash, as officials had already given permission for the unit without taking their objections into consideration, though they had been agitating for nearly a year. The villagers contended that hazardous effluents from the unit would pollute groundwater and endanger crops in 1,500 acres under the Gorakallu reservoir, 1,000 acres under Kondaj-utoor tank and 2,000 acres under Vaddugandla tank.