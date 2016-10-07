GWMC announces ‘Si3 challenge’; asks youth to come up with innovative ideas for handling sanitation and solid waste

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has asked interested youngsters to come up with innovative ideas for handling sanitation and solid waste.

The GWMC, which is collaborating with the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), has announced a challenge for enterprising youth titled ‘Si3 challenge’.

According to GWMC Assistant Commissioner Shahid Masood, the participants can send their proposals/designs for projects that would accelerate the process of improving sanitation, specifically within the urban context.

Appealing to youth to play a key role in addressing the pressing problems related to sanitation, he said the objective of the competition was to create a sense of urgency by raising awareness about the current situation.

“Among the challenges we currently face are open defecation, community and citizen engagement, management and treatment of sewage, fecal and waste treatment. Enterprising youngsters are given a chance to come up with ideas that are different and have the potential to make a tangible impact,” Mr. Masood said.

Though Warangal is known for its rich heritage and architecture, there is no proper sewerage system. Less than 50 per cent of the city is covered by the existing water supply and only 42 per cent has drainage coverage. Of the city’s 1.9 lakh households, only 77 per cent have access to toilets.

ASCI team leader Raja Mohan Reddy said there were many gaps in the system. Lacunae in handling sanitation by the authorities has led to 99 per cent of fecal waste being disposed of improperly.

Registration

Citizens under 30 years of age are eligible to participate in the challenge. Registration and proposal form should be filled online at www.si3challenge.com by October 23.

Proposals would be screened after the initial idea submission and the top participants would receive mentoring to build their idea for the next round. Cash awards of Rs. 1,00,000 for first position, Rs. 50,000 for second and Rs. 25,000 for third position would be given.