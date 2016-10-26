The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) inter-school cluster-VII kabaddi tournament would be held from October 26 to 28 at Vivekananda Residential School in Karimnagar town.

The tournament would be inaugurated by Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed. Telangana Kabaddi Association general secretary Jagadish Yadav, DYSO G. Ashok Kumar, CBSE (sports) observer Ch. Sampath Rao would also attend the programme. The closing ceremony would be held on October 28 wherein LIC senior divisional manager K Kishore Kumar and others would participate.