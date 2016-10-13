The three-day senior inter-district kabaddi tournament got off to an impressive start at Sardar Patel Stadium here on Wednesday.

Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the tournament earlier in the day.

The tournament is being organised by the District Kabaddi Association in men’s and women’s categories.

A total of 20 teams from across the State are participating in the tournament. The host Khammam team won the inaugural match defeating Nizamabad team in the men’s category.

In women’s category, the Ranga Reddy district team trounced the Karimnagar team in the opening match.