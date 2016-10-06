Lack of seed certification mechanism, the culprit, the MP says; seeks free supply of seeds

Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdary blamed the State Government for the serious lacunae of lack of seed certification mechanism in Telangana, which had lead to flourishing spurious seed trade.

This supply of spurious seeds had lead to failure of chilli crop in thousands of acres, leaving scores of chilli growers devastated across the district, she said.

In the absence of seed certification mechanism, the unscrupulous private seed companies were being allowed to produce, package and sell seeds, devoid of any check on standards, taking a heavy toll on the unsuspecting farmers.

Errant companies

The errant seed companies were thriving on the Government apathy by doling out gifts to the distributors and marketing the spurious seeds indiscriminately, she observed.

Talking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Ms. Renuka alleged that there was a conspiracy to hoodwink gullible farmers as regard to the quality of seeds.

“I have observed extensive failure of chilli plants during my field visits in Konijerla, Tirumalayapalem and other mandals across the district in the past two days,” she said, alleging that unscrupulous seed companies inflicted massive losses on the farmers.

Deterrent action

The persons at the helm of affairs should refrain from rhetoric and lend a helping hand to the distressed chilli farmers, she said.

Deterrent action should be taken against the errant seed companies and their properties attached, he opined.

Apart from providing adequate compensation, the Government should supply seeds free of cost to the farmers and provide working hands in the form of labourers for their farm operations under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

No pensions

Taking a swipe at the ruling TRS leaders’ oft-repeated claims that the State Government was striving to usher in “Bangaru Telangana”, she alleged that several elderly people, physically challenged persons and widows were deprived of pensions in various parts of the district on ‘unjustified grounds.’

Hailing from a poor tribal family, Sunnam Ratnamma, 26, of Buggapadu in Sattupalli mandal, is suffering from dwarfism and other related disorders, Ms. Renuka said, deploring the Government attitude towards her. The consistent pleas by the girl’s father to the officials concerned for pension or any other financial help fell on deaf ears, she said.

Several other misery-stricken persons including cancer patients, widows and aggrieved aged persons were still deprived of any support from the Government, she said.

I have observed extensive failure of chilli plants during my field visits in Konijerla and Tirumalayapalem in Khammam district.Renuka Chowdary,Rajya Sabha Member