Two-day legal awareness campaign as part of National Legal Services Day celebrations begins

As a prelude to the National Legal Services Day celebrations slated for November 9, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has set up seven information centres on the district court complex premises. This has been done here as part of a two-day legal awareness campaign, which got off on Wednesday.

In-charge Principal District and Sessions Judge V. Radhakrishna Krupa Sagar formally inaugurated the information centres on Wednesday.

Authority secretary V.A.L. Satyavathi, Khammam Bar Association president B. Gangadhar and others were present.

The two-day awareness campaign is intended to disseminate information on free legal aid for the poor and marginalised members of society, among other legal services being offered by the DLSA.

The DLSA has made arrangements for distribution of pamphlets highlighting the provisions of the Legal Services Authorities Act at the information centres. Several litigants, advocates and others visited the centres on the inaugural day.