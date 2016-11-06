The TSMC’s axe on Dr T Manoj Kumar for three months for performing indiscriminate surgeries on school children for stomach pain, was long overdue. In the same case, it had also warned seven more doctors for their unethical practices. It may be recalled that The Hindu had published series of news item about doctors fleecing gullible rural masses, in April this year. It was reported that the avarice of some private medical professionals to make a fast buck at the cost lives of gullible rural masses had conducted several appendicitis and hysterectomy surgeries in the Sircilla and Jagtial divisions of undivided Karimnagar district.

Following the news reports, the DMHO conducted an inquiry and found that a total of 583 appendicitis surgeries were performed in 18 villages of Kathalapur mandal alone. Out of which, 283 surgeries were performed on children below 15 years. During the period, the Jagtial police had arrested two doctors T Manoj Kumar and T Suresh Kumar and also several RMPs following complaints by patients.