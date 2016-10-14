: Facebook Inc.’s ‘Bug Bounty’ program has made its highest payout to security researchers in India over the past five years.

The program that rewards researchers for finding bugs, which make the social networking site and other group products including WhatsApp vulnerable to risks, has paid in excess of $5 million to more than 900 researchers worldwide since the start of the program, Facebook said in a blogpost.

“The top three countries based on the number of payouts: India, USA and Mexico,” Joey Tyson, a security engineer at Facebook, said in the blogpost.

“This reflects the technical competence in the country,” said Saket Modi, CEO at cybersecurity solutions provider Lucideus. “We have the highest number of computer science engineers.”

India is home to Facebook's second largest user base with 155 million monthly active users and 77 million daily active users.