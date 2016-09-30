National » Telangana

MUMBAI, September 30, 2016
Updated: September 30, 2016 05:34 IST

India Inc. backs strike across Line of Control

Anand Mahindra
India Inc has given a thumbs-up to the Indian Army’s strike across the LoC and reiterated that the economy had adequate bandwidth to deal with the consequences of the current state of tension with neighbouring Pakistan.

“For the sake of national security, the Indian economy has a strong bandwidth to deal with any possible after-effects of the current state of tensions with Pakistan,” Assocham said in a statement. The industry group’s president Sunil Kanoria said that it was time to impose economic sanctions on Pakistan.

Trade ties

He added that such a move would not affect India’s interests due to its low level of trade with Pakistan.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said while war would be “disastrous for both the nuclear-armed nations,” India needs to isolate Pakistan through diplomatic and economic means. “We had to strike back. And we hit with utmost professionalism,” tweeted Mr. Goenka, whose tweet was retweeted by Marico Industries’ Harsh Mariwala.

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, who had earlier said on his twitter feed, “I trust our army. They know how to pursue & retaliate. Their strategy need not be advertised on Twitter,” on Thursday tweeted, “I don’t need to add anything more today...”

