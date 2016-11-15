Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender has stressed on the need for proper implementation of several laws and acts enacted for the welfare and protection of children in the country.

Participating as chief guest at the Children’s Day celebrations here on Monday, he said that the children’s rights were not protected in spite of several acts and laws and stressed on the need for the effective implementation of the laws. Stating that the future depended on how we nurture the children, he called upon parents not to ill-treat the girl children.

On this occasion, the Minister distributed ATM cards to the children in the age group of three to 18 years distributed by the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank. The DCCB had decided to distribute 33,000 ATMs to the children in the district. The Minister also released a poster on protection of girl child and administered pledge.

Telangana State Cooperative Bank (TSCOB) Chairman K. Ravinder Rao, Z.P. Chairperson Tula Uma, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Mayor S. Ravinder Singh, Joint Collector Badri Srinivas, ICDS Chairperson Sandhya Rani, district social welfare officer Girija Rani and others were also present. The children presented colourful cultural programmes and won accolades.