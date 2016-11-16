The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has strongly opposed the Union Government’s move to scrap the Medical Council of India and bring about Medical Commission of India (MCI) in its place, filling it with bureaucrats.

That apart, the government is trying to allow unani, sidha, ayurvedic, homeopathic, naturopathy and other doctors of Indian medicine to practice allopathy after completing a small bridge course.

It would be detrimental to the medical field and patients if it takes a full shape as these doctors are not qualified to do allopathic practice, said IMA president Dr. Ravindra Soory here at a press conference.

He said that the Government of India wants to establish MCI, filling it with 28 bureaucrats and chartered accountants, out of the 30 members.

The remaining two members would be selected from medical field.

The move would defeat the very purpose of the top body as it will not have adequate representation from the medical fraternity, he said.

Earlier in the old body, all the members used to be elected and they were top-level medical experts.

If the proposed commission takes shape, it would be dominated by non-medical people who are laymen in the field, he said.

Dr. Soory said that the IMA will tomorrow stage a half-day protest demonstration across the country opposing the government’s decision.