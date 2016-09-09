Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K.T. Rama Rao said that he would take up more development works in Sircilla Assembly segment when compared to the development in separate Sircilla district.

Following protests for not announcing Sircilla a district by the State government, the Minister, in an open letter to the people of his constituency on Thursday, assured that he would make Sircilla Assembly segment a role model in entire State by triggering development in the coming three years.

He mentioned that the TRS party or himself had not promised of making Sircilla a district during the elections. However, when the government planned to carve out new districts, he made a suggestion to form Sircilla as a district along with Vemulawada legislator Ch. Ramesh Babu and Karimnagar MP B. Vinod Kumar. But the government, after taking into consideration some scientific reasons, excluded Sircilla as a district, he stated.

Whatever development works that would be taken up in the district headquarters would be taken up in the Sircilla town too, he stated and clarified that no government offices, courts etc would be shifted out of Sircilla. “The Sircilla Assembly segment gave me political life and I will continue working for it as long as I am in politics,” he affirmed.

Flaying the opposition parties’ remarks during agitations, he said when he proposed Sircilla as a district, they alleged that the government was carving out new districts for Chief Minister’s son, daughter and son-in-law. He charged that some groups with vested interest were purposefully creating rift between him and the people and trying to obstruct development works.