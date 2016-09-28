Rajeev K Varshney, Research Program Director- Genetic Gains at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) received Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (SSB) award.

The award was presented by Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Science & Technology, Y.S. Chowdary, State Minister of State for Science & Technology and Dr Girish Sahni, Director General, CSIR, at New Delhi on Monday on the occasion of 75th Foundation Day of the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).

The award was presented to Dr. Varshney for his contribution in decoding the genome sequences of three important crops - pigeonpea, chickpea and groundnut and identifying genes with traits to develop more resilient varieties, according to a release here on Tuesday.

“The power of genomics science (upstream research) and collaboration with advanced research institutes and national partners, especially ICAR and State Agricultural Universities, has made it possible for us to make a quantum leap in genomics research and molecular breeding in dryland tropics,” said ICRISAT Director General Dr David Bergvinson.