Determined lot:The IAF team cycle their way into Adilabad town on Wednesday.-Photo: S Harpal Singh

Team comprising dozen members on an expedition between Trivandrum and New Delhi arrives in Nirmal

A team of dozen Indian Air Force officers and personnel on a cycling expedition between Trivandrum and New Delhi arrived here from Nirmal town on Wednesday to a warm reception extended by the town police.

Four sets

The team is one of the four set out from all corners of the country to meet at Delhi as part of the IAF Milan 2016.

Wing Commander N.S.K. Singh, the leader of the expedition told mediamen that his team started from Trivandrum on August 31 and will reach Delhi covering 3,000 km on October 5 in time for the 84th anniversary celebrations of the IAF.

100 km daily

The team is cycling over 100 km on an average everyday.

Mr. Singh said the expedition is also spreading the message of Swachh Bharat and the need to control pollution especially that of air and water.

He quoted some relevant examples of the ills facing the country owing to the phenomenon of pollution and water.

Talking of his experience, he said the team members found it greatly satisfying to interact with school students at Nirmal on the subject of Swachh Bharat. The team has its lone woman member in Flight Lieutenant Paribhasha Saha.