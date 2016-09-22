Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner Chiranjeevulu said that Hyderabad city will be developed as a global city and all efforts would be put in place in this regard.

In a video conference held with mandal-level officials here on Wednesday, Mr. Chiranjeevulu said that a 25- column proforma is being supplied to the officials, which needs to be filled with complete accuracy. Seeking the support of revenue and other officials, he said that while preparing the master plan , all the issues like basic facilities, public transport, sanitation, drinking water and public revenue generation activities would be taken into consideration.

“Hyderabad is the only city with 158-km outer ring road (ORR) in the country. We have identified 13 towns as growth centres and satellite townships in about 500 acres would be developed at each place,” he said.

Collector D. Ronald Rose, Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.