GENERAL

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj: National seminar on ‘Governance, Resources and Livelihoods of Adivasis in India: Implementation of PESA and FRA’, Maharashtra Governor Ch.Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Guest, NIRD Campus, Rajendranagar, 10 a.m.

Roda Mistry College of Social Work and Research Centre: Golden Jubilee celebrations, ‘Journey in Building Generations of Social Architects’, Jeevan Jyothi Retreat House, Chikoti Gardens, Begumpet, 10 a.m.

Hyderabad Public School: Sports Day, 2016, Ajay Mishra, Chief Guest, Basalath Jah Stadium, Begumpet, 2 p.m.

CULTURAL

Goethe-Zentrum: Radio Revolten- month long Radio Art Festival, Expert Talk by Vinod Pavarala, Hamburg Hall, GZH, Journalist Colony, Banjara Hills, Rd.No.3, 6.30 p.m.

Yuva Kala Vahini: Book release ‘T Krishna’ authored by P.Ramarao, Chief Guest Dasari Narayanana, Prasad Film Lab, 6 p.m.

Kinnera Art Theatres: Light Music festival, Sri Tyagaraya Gana Sabha, Chikkadapalli, 5.30 p.m.

Daram: Hand Embroidery workshop by traditional artisans of Rajasthan, Handloom Store, Begumpet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shrishti Art Gallery: 20th Century Tribal Art and Bronzes, Jubilee Hills, Rd.No. 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pegasus Art Gallery: Exhibition ‘Images on the Wall’ Prashasan Nagar Road, No.72, 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

South Indian Cultural Association: 58th Annual Art Festival, Mysore Nagaraj and Dr.Manjunath, Violin duet — Carnatic, Ravindra Bharathi Main Hall, 6.15 p.m.