The climate change has been adversely impacting Hyderabad. This may lead to water scarcity and enormous demand for air-conditioning and cooling in the twin cities in the years to come.

This observation was made by Dhanya Praveen and J. Sesha Srinivas, scientists working at Climate Change Division of Environmental Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), in an abstract presented at an international conference on ‘Climate Change, Water, Agriculture and Food Security’ held at International Crops Research Institute for Semi Arid Tropics (ICRISAT). They collected climate data from IITM, Pune for four decades from 1971 to 2010. The mean temperature of Hyderabad during the period was 26.7 degrees Celsius.

“Analysis showed an increasing trend in the temperature for this area. An increase of 0.016 degree Celsius per year was observed during this period. The mean annual rainfall for Hyderabad during the observed period was 832.44 m.m. and standard deviation noted was 197.3 m.m.” the scientists say in the abstract. There was no significant trend noticed in the observed period in precipitation. The mean changes in the projected temperature under one model - COSMO - shows an average increase of 1.17 degrees Celsius for this region. The mean changes in the projected rainfall under COSMO shows a negligible deviation of 1.22 per cent for Hyderabad.

“Therefore it is important to identify if climate change will aggravate water issues by changing drought characteristics,” observed Dhanya.