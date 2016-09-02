The four-day Hyderabad Book Fair got off to an impressive start, presenting a vast collection of books on a wide range of topics in the coal town of Kothagudem on Thursday.

Noted Telugu poet and writer Chakravarthula Laxminarasamma of Bhadrachalam inaugurated the book fair at Kothagudem club. Hyderabad Book Fair Trust president J. Gowrishankar and Kothagudem Club office bearers were also present.

Leading book publishers from various parts of the State and country are participating in the book fair. Thousands of books on a broad range of topics, including history, geography, science and technology, literature and sports, are kept on display at the fair. That apart, a rich collection of books on personality development, communication skills, language proficiency, general knowledge and current affairs, and biographies of famous personalities are made available to the book lovers at the stalls as well.