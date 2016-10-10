Activists of Utnoor Zilla Sadhana Samiti on Sunday launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding formation of a tribal district comprising all the scheduled areas in Adilabad with Utnoor as its headquarters. Adivasi leader Sidam Shambhu launched the strike in front of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency office at Utnoor.

A large number of Gond Adivasis turned up at the venue to extend their support to the fasting leader. They voiced their dissent against the government’s move to divide Adivasis in the name of reorganisation of districts.

‘Procedure not followed’

The Samiti has been protesting reorganisation of Adilabad district which encompasses division of scheduled areas thereby splitting the Adivasi population. The leaders point out an alleged violation of Schedule V of the Constitution by dividing scheduled areas without following due procedure.

Adivasis’ interests at stake

By merging the scheduled areas with non-tribal areas through reorganisation of districts, the government will harm the interests of Adivasis, including culture and tradition, according to Adivasi Zilla Sadhana Committee State co-convenor Kumra Vinayak Rao.