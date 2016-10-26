Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Vikramjeet Duggal has asked the rowdy-sheeters to mend their ways and warned them of serious action, including invoking of PD Act, against them if they indulge in any illegal activities.

In a press note here on Tuesday, the Commissioner said that they had identified 274 rowdy-sheeters in the commissionerate limits including 117 in Peddapalli district and 157 in Mancherial district. Noting that the police had received information of some rowdy-sheeters being involved in land settlements in the coal belt, the Commissioner warned them to stop such activities.

He said that the police were conducting counselling for all the rowdy-sheeters in the respective police stations. If they change their attitude and lead a normal life, the Police Department would help them in getting gainful self-employment for their economic empowerment, the Commissioner said.