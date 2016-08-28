Guruji Ravinder Sharma, who makes Ganesh idols as prescribed by Kaashyap Shilp Sutr, says the poses are based on the characteristics that a man needs to possess.

For the laity, the festival of Ganesha celebrated at the community level could just be a religious revelry. For an expert like sculptor and Kala Ratna awardee Guruji Ravinder Sharma, it means much more.

“Lord Ganesha is the god of intelligence and has been portrayed in 32 different poses in manuals associated with sculpture. The Kaashyap Shilp Sutr has evolved these poses based on as many characteristics which a man needs to possess,” the founder of Kala Ashram in Adilabad observed.

Guruji, a trained sculptor himself, has been making eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols as per the rules given in Kaashyap Shilp Sutr since the last 30 years. He organises exhibitions of the idols periodically to send across the message on important characteristics which are quite desirable among men. “The range of forms starts from Bal Ganapati followed by Bhakti Ganapati, Veer Ganapati, Var Ganapati and so on,” the sculptor pointed out. “It means that a man should progress from a child to a devotee to a brave person etc,” he explained.

“There are forms like Lakshmi Ganapati which encourages one to value money and then there are Yog Ganapati which shows the way to keep a balance between the material and the spiritual. The basic intention of making the idols in 32 different poses is to infuse best characteristics among men,” he added.

Some of the forms of Lord Ganesha which the Kala Ratna award winner talked about are also revered in other countries, especially in the far-east.

According to him, the Prachya Ganapati which has the Lord seated on a skull is worshipped in Japan and Thailand, while the Yugma Ganapati with two figures of Ganesha embracing is revered in China.

In the country, Maharashtra has a strong culture of celebrating Ganesha festival at the community level as it originated in that State. The trend is to worship eight forms of the Lord called Ashta Vinayaka.

A month-long exhibition of 32 idols of Ganesha made by Guruji will be organised from August 10. The Kala Ratna awardee will also explain the importance of each of the idols during that time.