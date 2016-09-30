An alert has been sounded in the State following surgical strikes by the Indian Army on terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday night.

Intelligence officials asked the Central and State forces to be on high alert as there is a possibility of terrorist sympathisers resorting to violence in the State.

“The Centre has asked us to step up security at airports, ports, nuclear and power plants, shrines and the Army and the Air Force camps,” said an intelligence officer in Vijayawada.

Security tightened

Security has been tightened at all major temples, government offices, bus and railway stations and at other public places. Police have been instructed to track the movements of terror suspects and their affiliated organisations.

Instructions have been issued to keep a vigil along the coast in all districts, and coordinate with the Special Police Officers and the fishermen communities. The Coast Guard, Army and Air Force personnel have been asked to be alert in wake of the situation on the LoC, a senior police officer said.

Intelligence on alert

“Following the military strikes at LoC, sympathisers of various terrorist outfits may resort to violence in the state, particularly at public places at highly secured areas. The State and Central Intelligence, Counter Intelligence and other agencies have been asked to step up vigil,” the officer said.

The Centre directed AP to step up security at installations like airports, power plants