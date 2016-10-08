Collector D. Ronald Rose called upon people to help special children — Divyangans — lead a comfortable life.

Mr. Rose visited the Mother as Rehabilitation Activist (MARA) training centre located at Peddapur in Kondapur mandal on Thursday, and examined the ongoing training programmes.

Montoring

Stating that the MARA institute would be helpful in dealing with permanent disability among children, the Collector said that the mothers would be trained on how to handle such children. The mothers are being trained for five days at the institute, and after about eight weeks they would be monitored at how they are treating their children at home.

DM&HO Dr. Amar Singh Naik, district project officer Jagannadh Reddy, and MARA organiser Shashank were also present.

