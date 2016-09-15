Nalgonda district recorded 86 per cent excess rainfall in September.

Almost all districts of Telangana received rainfall on Wednesday with heavy rains continuing for the second day in the morning.

Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts received good amount of rain bringing cheer to the farming community.

Medak district headquarters town Sangareddy registered 57 mm rainfall followed by 48.4 mm at Narayankhed, 46 mm at Medak, 36.4 mm at Dubbak and 32 mm at Ramayampet. Low-laying areas were inundated in many towns.

Veldurthi registered the highest rainfall of 150.8 mm followed by Narsapur 114.6 mm, Chegunta 90 mm and Shankarampet 75 mm

Paddy farmers happy

Nalgonda district recorded 86 per cent excess rainfall in September, the last month of South-west monsoon. The district has been witnessing heavy rains during the past one week. The incessant rains have raised the hopes of paddy farmers, who were deprived of the supply of irrigation water from Nagarjunasagar Project last year.

The district recorded 116 mm rainfall in the first 13 days of the month against the normal of 62 mm. Against the normal rainfall of 478 mm, the district received 536 mm rain till Wednesday this year recording a 12 per cent excess rainfall, which was in deficit until a week ago. Except Mothkur mandal, rest 58 mandals experienced rain during the past 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The district recorded 20 mm average rainfall till 8.30 a.m.

Chandur mandal recorded 70 mm rainfall while Bommalramarama recorded 48 mm. Most of the minor irrigation tanks are overflowing, while the Musi river was also receiving heavy water flow from upstream as Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts witnessed incessant rains during the past week.

There has been good inflow at Pulichintala Dam following heavy rains down stream of Nagarjuansagar in Nalgonda and Guntur districts.

Cotton farmers hit

Intermittent showers continued at different places in Adilabad district making it difficult for agriculture operations to be taken up in full swing. The damp weather prevailing for the last few days also became a cause of worry for the general public. The organisers of Ganesh festivities are a worried lot with the day of immersion round the corner. Labourers could not take up weeding operations in the fields as there was no let up during the past one week. The rain does not help the cotton farmers also as the crop exhibited stunted growth.

Against a normal of 92 cm of rainfall for the period starting June 1, the amount received this season was 94.6 cm, which is 2 per cent higher. While 8 mandals received excess rainfall, 41 of the 52 mandals recorded normal and three recorded deficit rainfall.