Heavy inflows:The overflowing Pasupuleru Vagu near Medak town in the district on Wedensday.- PHOTO: Mohd Arif

Several low-laying areas in villages and towns inundated

There was heavy rainfall in several parts of Medak district since Tuesday night with Toopran and Chegunta registering 12 c.m. followed by 11.5 c.m. at Narsapur and Veldurthi 10 c.m. till Wednesday morning.

At several places the tanks and check-dams were overflowing with low-laying areas in villages and towns getting inundated.

Streams Narinja at Zaheerabad and Peddavagu at Gottigaripally started overflowing in the morning and Pasupuleru Lake near Medak town was also overflowing.

Building damaged

The dilapidated building of Chinnashankarampet Zilla Parishat High School was damaged and got disintegrated, but none was injured as the students were sitting outside the building.

One Chakali Ramu, 20, got drowned at Akkammacheruvu at Jinnaram on Wednesday.

Water level in Singoor

The water level in Singoor dam reached 521 metres on Wednesday. Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas and Karnataka, the inflows into the Singoor reservoir increased significantly. While inflows were registered at 11,323 cusecs outflows were 117 cusecs.

Against the full reservoir level of 523.6 metres, the current level was 521 metres. Presently 18.2 tmcft of water is stored against the total storage capacity of 29.9 tmcft. One person identified as Venu was stuck in the heavy flows of Peddavagu on the outskirts of Patancheru and officials were making all efforts to rescue him.