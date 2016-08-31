Rains continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday in various parts of Karimnagar district, giving a fillip to farm activities, particularly the plantation of paddy nurseries.

On Tuesday, the district recorded an average of 6.8 mm rainfall.

However, Mahadevpur mandal recorded 77 mm rainfall, followed by Thimmapur mandal with 46.2 mm rainfall, Mahamutharam 32 mm, Vemulawada 29 mm, Sircilla 23.4 mm, Manthani and Kataram 23 mm, Manakondur 20 mm, and Metpally 10.6 mm etc. Till date, out of 57 mandals in the district, four mandals – viz., Bheemadevarapalli, Kamalapur, Metpally and Ibrahimpatnam received excess rainfall, 36 mandals received normal rainfall and 17 mandals deficit rainfall.