Holy dip:Pilgrims taking holy dip in dharmagundam at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada on Monday.— Photo: By arrangement

Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district witnessed heavy pilgrim rush on Monday, considered to be auspicious.

Several thousands of pilgrims from various parts of the State arrived in large numbers to offer prayers to the presiding deities, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi. The devotees took a holy dip in the dharmagundam tank before forming serpentine queues to give darshan to the deities.

There was heavy rush during the traditional ritual of tying an ox ( kode mokku ) at the shrine. The pilgrims participated in abhishekhams and kum kum archana .

Anticipating the rush, the Devasthanam authorities had made elaborate arrangements. Warangal range DIG Ravi Varma also visited the shrine and offered prayers.