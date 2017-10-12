Health minister distributes mosquito nets

more-in

Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy on Thursday distributed mosquito nets and food baskets at Bakkupalli village in Sirpur constituency of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The area has a high incidence of filariasis and anaemia among women. Mr. Laxma Reddy was told that 550 persons have the disease in the area. He said that the only way to keep the problem under check was through prevention. The Minister distributed the food baskets sponsored by Koneru Konappa Charitable Trust for the benefit of pregnant women and later inaugurated a 50-bed hospital at Asifabad. Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna, Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa and Collector M. Champalal were also present.