‘Health and education no more a burden in TS’

Health and education is no more a burden to the poor in Telangana State, said IT and Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao.

Addressing a public meeting here on Saturday, he said the TRS government had established 542 residential schools in the last two years for the SC, ST, BC and minority students and is spending ₹ 1.25 lakh per head annually. “Be it school uniform, food, books and quality education, the government takes care,” he said.

Over 40 lakh elderly people were getting pension at the rate of ₹ 1,000 per month and moved by the plight of lone women, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced pensions to them too.

Pregnant women are getting support right from the delivery time with KCR kits, and the government is also providing nutritional food for the newborn babies.

Mr Rama Rao was here to take part in a series of programmes. He laid foundation for several development works.

The TRS government was aware of how the historic Warangal city was neglected. Hence, the Chief Minister had announced that the government would develop industrial corridor between Hyderabad and Warangal city.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari said the Warangal people who stood by the TRS party were slowly getting their due. Several institutions were sanctioned to the city and more would come. He urged Hyderabad Cricket Association president G. Vivek to build a cricket stadium in Warangal city for which he promised to allocate land.

Mr. Vivek, who was present at the meeting, readily agreed to sanction ₹ 25 crore and wanted 25 acres of land for the purpose.

MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar, Ch Dharma Reddy and Aruri Ramesh and several others were present.