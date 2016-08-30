Market-ready:Unemployed youth working on a live demo of electrical mimic panel at the Nava Bharat Vocational Institute in Palavancha, Khammam District.— PHOTO: G.N. RAO

The initiative of the Palvancha-based Nava Bharat Vocational Institute (NBVI) in harnessing the technical expertise of industrial giants to equip its trainees with the requisite vocational skills, is proving to be immensely beneficial for the unemployed youth of the district and elsewhere in the State.

The NBVI has already signed several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with industrial giants in electrical, air-conditioning and other spheres to enhance technical training skills of its trainers and provide placement opportunities.

This key initiative helped several unemployed youth get hands-on training using demo units at the NBVI and gain employment in several reputed companies, including the State-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited, sources said.

Around 1,260 unemployed youth have undergone training in various vocational trades, including electrical, welding, refrigeration, air-conditioning and automobile, free of cost at the NBVI since its inception in 2010, said Mohammad Ali, chief administrator (social development), Nava Bharat Ventures.

More than 500 trainees of the institute secured placements in various companies, and some of them started self-employment ventures.

The comprehensive training with equal thrust on theoretical and practical aspects involving practical demonstrations at the institute, makes the trainees readily employable, he said.

The Schneider Electric India’s live demo electrical mimic panel provided the trainees a clear view of the practical aspects of electrical wiring in a 2-BHK model, said Varaprasad Rao, one of the trainers.