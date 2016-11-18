Plan to lay underground drainage costing Rs. 290 crore getting ready

It was a day of interaction for the residents of the district headquarters with Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday.

He met a number of residents and asked about the problems being faced and took note of them. He immediately asked Joint Collector M. Hanumantha Rao and other officials to take the steps to address the issues pointed out by the residents.

For about two hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mr. Harish Rao visited Charvadan, Borra Hanuman temple area, Bara Imam, Dobhi galli and Padlavada. He said that master plan is getting ready for laying underground drainage at an estimated cost of Rs. 290 crore.

“In the first phase it would be built for 125 kilometres at a cost of Rs. 125 crore linking Chintalcheruvu and treatment plant. Similarly in the new town it will be linked with Narsapur treatment plant for 185 kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs. 135 crore. The two sewerage treatment plants are being constructed at a total cost of Rs. 24 crore,” he said adding that the town has expanded for 36 kilometres after becoming special grade municipality.

He was accompanied by municipal chairman K. Rajanarsu, commissioner Ramanachary and others.

Minister visits Datta Kshetram

Mr. Harish Rao visited Sripada Srivallabha Datta Kshetram established at Rampur in Nanganoor mandal and offered special prayers to the Sphatika lingam.

The Minister promised to extend required assistance for the development of Datta Kshetram and said that the government has been releasing funds for temples instead of looking at using the funds raised by the temples.