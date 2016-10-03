Rs. 4 lakh ex-gratia to families of those who died in floods

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao promised to extend the required help to farmers who faced heavy losses in the recent floods. He said an amount of Rs. 5,200 would be extended to the damaged houses.

Mr. Rao visited Zaheerabad, Nyalakal, Raikod, and Jarasangam mandals on Sunday, and interacted with the people who suffered losses due to heavy rains. He also visited Ketaki Sangameswara temple and enquired about the damages it suffered.

“Compensation for those who lost their house will be paid within 24 hours. An ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh will be paid to the families of those who were washed away in the floods. We will also extend input subsidy to the farmers,” the Minister said.

Mr. Rao directed the officials to supply 20 kg of rice, two litres of kerosene, and Rs. 1,800 to each family who suffered losses due to incessant rains, adding that this would reach them by Monday evening.

The Irrigation Minister said some officials were not taking complete responsibility of those who suffered in the rains and leaving them to their fate after supplying rice. “Victims were not provided with proper shelter or food. Is it right on your part? How can they cook the food? Do you not feel it is your responsibility?” he asked the officials.

Speaking about Gundam Cheruvu at Nalayakal, the Mr. Rao said that repairs for the tank must be taken up immediately without delay. He also suggested construction of two tmcft reservoir at Narinja to arrest the flow of water into Karnataka.

Referring to the villages which got submerged in the backwaters of Manjeera, the Minister directed the officials to provide house sites to the residents there.

Lok Sabha members B.B. Patil and K. Prabahkar Reddy, and former Minister Fareeduddin, among others, accompanied the Irrigation Minister.